Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report $32.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the lowest is $16.60 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $172.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $174.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $195.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.90. 500,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $360.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $933,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

