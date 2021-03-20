Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings per share of $3.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.93. Spire posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 516.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 335,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $8,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

