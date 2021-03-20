Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. 1,020,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

