Brokerages Expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

CMO stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $622.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $5,657,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 107,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

