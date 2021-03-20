Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $405.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.35 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

CODI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.56. 601,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,157. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

