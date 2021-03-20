Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDAP. B. Riley boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000.

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 million, a PE ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

