Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

