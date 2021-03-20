Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce $25.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $31.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $77.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $77.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $101.37 million, with estimates ranging from $101.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

VERO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

VERO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,135. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.