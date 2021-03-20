Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price at $113.53

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.39. 3,253,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,796. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -309.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

