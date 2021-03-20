Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT at $13.00

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

TCPC stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $822.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

