Brokerages Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Target Price at $258.73

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $495,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.83. 450,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.55. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $256.60. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

