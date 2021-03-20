Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Target Price at $6.25

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,436,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

