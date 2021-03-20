Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $32.77

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

