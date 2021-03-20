Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $32.77

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

KBR opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $73,894,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $52,718,000. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

