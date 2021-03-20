Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $25.89

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock remained flat at $$25.78 during midday trading on Monday. 2,560,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,977. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

