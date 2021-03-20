Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Price Target at $20.71

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE OR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. 1,875,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,484. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

