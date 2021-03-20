Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) PT at $16.97

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.97.

PVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.09. 3,740,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,084. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

