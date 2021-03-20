Brokerages Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Price Target at €136.00

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €136.00 ($160.00).

WAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of WAF traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Monday, reaching €138.00 ($162.35). The stock had a trading volume of 104,430 shares. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €112.52.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

