Brokers Set Expectations for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

