Brokers Set Expectations for Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surgalign in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRGA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of SRGA opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 808,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

