Brookfield Renewable Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 14,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,745% compared to the typical daily volume of 496 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

