Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 378,423 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,423 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $44,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.