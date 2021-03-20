Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,458 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $51,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 297,767 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $24,255,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $13,858,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

