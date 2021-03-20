Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,964 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $36,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

NARI opened at $108.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,589,161.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,252,624 shares of company stock valued at $230,486,303 in the last three months.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

