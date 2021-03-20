Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $29,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Teleflex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,778,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.60.

Teleflex stock opened at $401.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $434.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

