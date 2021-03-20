Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $41,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

NYSE SON opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

