Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 121,409 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $8,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,393,324 shares of company stock valued at $546,643,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

