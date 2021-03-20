Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,759,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

