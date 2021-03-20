Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

MGTX opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $709.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

