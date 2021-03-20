Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $135.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.