Caas Capital Management LP Invests $558,000 in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMGBU. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of RMGBU opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

