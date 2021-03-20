Caas Capital Management LP Sells 15,468 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of TELA Bio worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $227.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

