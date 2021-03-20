Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.70. 652,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cabot has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

