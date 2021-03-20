Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 39,673 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.13 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

