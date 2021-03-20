Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

