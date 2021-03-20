Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $11.43 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,533,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,059,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,988,769 shares of company stock worth $614,640,506 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

