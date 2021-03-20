Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,702 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

