CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) PT Raised to $14.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of CAMP opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

