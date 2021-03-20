Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXB. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.22.

TSE CXB opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.97. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$537.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

