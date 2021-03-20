California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of CWT opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

