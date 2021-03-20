Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,130. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Camping World by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,906 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Camping World by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

