Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 9,100

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,935.65 ($90.61).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 8,564 ($111.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £19.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a one year high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,707.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,373.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $2.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

