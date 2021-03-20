Canaccord Genuity Increases Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $72.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

