Canaccord Genuity Lowers Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $46.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

