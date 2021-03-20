Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $63.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $61.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $258.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

