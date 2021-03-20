Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Buys $36,200.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.20 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 78,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.58 million, a PE ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $38.22.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

