Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Specifically, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,250 shares of company stock worth $112,913 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.58 million, a PE ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

