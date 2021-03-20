Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $261.05 and last traded at $262.81. Approximately 1,596,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,534,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.28.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $8,180,275.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,580 shares of company stock valued at $217,337,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

