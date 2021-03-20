Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,845,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 274,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

