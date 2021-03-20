Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

